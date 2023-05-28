Anyaoku bags GCON, Emefiele, Akande, Osoba CFR, Remi Tinubu others awarded CON

The Federal Government, on Sunday, released a list of recipients of special national awards for 2023, with former Secretary-General of the Commonwealth Nations, Chief Emeka Anyaoku topping the list with the second highest honour of the land, Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON).

The list obtained by NIGERIAN TRIBUNE includes Justices of the Supreme Court, Justices of the Appeal Court, traditional rulers, politicians, outgoing ministers, entertainers, sports personalities, bankers, legal practitioners, among others.

Listed to be awarded Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR), are Honourable Justice Chima Centus Nweze, JSC; Hon Justice Amina Adamu Augie, JSC; Hon…