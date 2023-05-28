Be assured of equitable distribution of national resources — Tinubu

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Sunday assured Nigerians of equitable distribution of nation’s commonwealth as he takes over as the president of Nigeria tomorrow in an event billed to take place at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

Represented by his wife at the National Christian Worship Centre during the Interdenominational church service to herald Nigeria’s 7th consecutive democratic transition, Tinubu said the country’s wealth will be for all irrespective of their religious, political, cultural and tribal affiliations

The former Lagos State First Lady, who was addressing a large congregation of worshippers including Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, his wife Dolapo, former…