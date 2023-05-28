Fight for workers’ interest, big issues, Oshiomhole tells NLC President, Ajaero

Former president of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has charged the current leadership of the Congress under Comrade Joe Ajaero, to protect, defend and keep the fighting spirit of the labour movement high in order to defend the rights and interests of workers and Nigerians.

He added that the unity of the labour movement and its fighting spirit is not to be sacrificed for the pleasure of any government but to better the living condition of workers and citizens.

“The unity of the labour movement is not at the pleasure of the government of the day. So protect the movement, defend its honour and uphold what you stand for. Please keep the fighting spirit of our labour…