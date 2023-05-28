Lawan inaugurates new Assembly Complex in Niger

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has inaugurated the newly constructed Niger state House of Assembly Complex in Minna, Niger on Saturday.

The Senate President lauded the outgoing Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello for the project that “would provide conducive atmosphere for the discharge lagislative duties”.

Lawan also commended the Governor for having the vision to build such a “gigantic structure” for the legislatures adding that “it was only someone who has vision for legislature that will commit the state resources in building such an edifice”.

He described the legislature as the number one arm of government and expressed optimism that the new complex serves the…