Make yourself Nigeria’s vision bearer, Kenyatta urges Tinubu

Former Kenyan President, Uhuru Kenyatta has urged President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to seek to unite the country irrespective of ethnic, political and religious cleavages that may exist.

Kenyatta gave the admonition at the weekend at the inauguration delivered at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

The former Kenyan President noted that since the general elections have been won and lost, it is imperative for Tinubu to unite all behind himself in the onerous task to transform the country.

He said: “The contest is now over and the hard work of building a prosperous and unified Nigeria now begins. Upon assuming the office of President, you would be wise to transcend from the…