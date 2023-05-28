May 29: Restructure Nigeria’s economy, ensure social inclusion, AfDB President tasks Tinubu

President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwumi Adesina, has urged Nigeria’s President-elect, Bola Tinubu, must be ready restructure Nigeria’s economy and ensure social inclusion.

He said this on Saturday in Abuja at the inauguration lecture as part of activities of the Monday’s swearing-in of Asiwaju Tinubu. adding that Tinubu must rise to the challenge of governance on his first day in office.

He noted that the country needs leadership that would reassure it with hope of security, peace, and stability.

Speaking on the topic, “Strengthening Nigeria’s Economy”, Adesina said that Nigeria needs to be healed and unites a fractious nation that will arise above party…