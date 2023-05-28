My prayers for Bola Tinubu

For the incoming president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the jamboree and jubilation will be over by the time he takes the oath of office tomorrow. Then, the burden of shepherding the over 200 million people in the country will rest squarely on his shoulders. Before now, the president-elect could afford to point fingers at others for whatever was not going well with the country. He cannot do that any longer. As from tomorrow, everybody will look up to him for direction. His responsibility will be to see that things go right with, and in, the country.

This is not a mean task considering the country’s state of affairs. So many things need to be fixed; energy supply, roads, education, economy,…