Sanwo-Olu unveils official portrait for 2nd Term

Ahead of his second term inauguration into office, scheduled to holds May 29, 2023 at Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) in Obalende, Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has unveiled his new official portrait.

The new portrait shows Governor Sanwo-Olu in a traditional white Agbada, with a carton brown handmade cap with blue stripes that has become his brand identity.

Mr. Gboyega Akosile, who is the new Media Adviser to the governor, disclosed this in a signed statement, copy of which was made available on Sunday to newsmen, saying that the new portrait was expected to be hung in all government and non-government offices across the state from Monday, May 29, 2023.

According to the…