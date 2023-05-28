Two suspected quack doctors arrested in Anambra

Anambra State Government over the weekend, arrested two suspected quack doctors, Mr Anayo Okwara of Bright Land Hospital and Maternity Limited; Mr Igwe Ogbonna of Favour of God Hospital and Maternity, operating illegally in Alor community, Idemili South Local Government Area of the State.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE gathered that the raid was led by the State Commissioner for Health, Dr Afam Ben Obidike, accompanied by some security men, as well as the members of Anambra Joint Enforcement Team led by its State Co-ordinator, Retired Air Vice Marshal Ben Chiobi who was represented by the Director of Operations of the team, Mr Chukwuma Okpalezeukwu.

Recall that recently, the Anambra state Ministry of…