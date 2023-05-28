With Melanated Memoir, Orioye showcases Black African art on Artsy

The show explores Black Africans’ rich cultural heritage, lifestyle, and experiences.

BUKOLA Orioye, whose art has been projecting Black Africans’ contents onto the global space, continues to expand with a new set of artworks.

Courtesy of a gallery representative, Constance and Sons, Orioye’s new works are showing as his first solo art exhibition titled ‘Melanated Memoir’ on Artsy.net from June 1 to July 31, 2023. Orioye’s mostly figurative paintings capture contemporary energies that celebrate subsisting cultural values while linking the past to the current.

In a preview, Orioye declared that ‘Melanated Memoir’ is about observing important events and the true history…