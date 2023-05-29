A falcon and a branch

Once upon a time, a king paid another king a visit. As a mark of appreciation for the visit and in honour of the cordial relationship that existed between the two kingdoms, the host presented his guest with two beautiful peregrine falcons. They were perhaps the most beautiful specie of falcons that the visiting king had ever seen. As one who loved to hunt for leisure, he knew very well the value of a well-trained falcon. So as soon as he was back in his kingdom, he wasted no time in handing the birds over to his head falconer for training.

A few months later, the falconer requested audience with the king. Bubbling with expectant excitement, the king asked,

“So how have my birds been…