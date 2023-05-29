Bandits impose N10m levies on Birnin Gwari communities

Armed bandits have imposed levies on farming Communities in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna.

This was contained in a congratulatory letter issued by the chairman of Birnin Gwari Emirate Progressive Union (BEPU), Ishaq Usman Kasai to President Bola Tinubu and made available to newsmen in Kaduna on Sunday.

The statement read, “Just this week, the bandits imposed N10 million levies on three farming communities, namely; Sabon-Layi, Tashar Keji and Ruwan Rana where they give these Communities grace of three days, which expires Tuesday 30/5/2023.”

The chairman noted that, “to meet up this demand or be attacked. These have become the orders of the day. In fact, just three days…