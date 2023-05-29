Buhari renames airports after Awolowo, Danfodio, Idiagbon,

President Muhammadu Buhari, in his final days in office, has given his approval for the renaming of fifteen airports in Nigeria as a tribute to influential individuals who have left an indelible mark on the nation.

The announcement was made on Friday by the Ministry of Aviation, as conveyed in a statement signed by Odutayo Oluseyi, the Head of Press and Public Affairs.

Among the airports to be renamed are Akure International Airport, which will now bear the name of Olumuyiwa Bernard Aliu, in honor of his noteworthy contributions. Similarly, Benin International Airport has been renamed Oba Akinzua II, as a fitting tribute to a respected figure in the region.

The airport in Dutse, on the…