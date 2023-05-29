Excellence in agric, technology and management: The OYSCATECH example

IN the words of Nelson Mandela, ‘Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.’ This saying informed the establishment of the Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology, Igboora, formerly known as Oyo State College of Agriculture, Igboora, established in 2006. The institution was established by Oyo State government in order to tackle drudgery in agriculture and provide the middle level manpower needed for agriculture. Towards changing the narrative in terms of youth unemployment and shortage of manpower in agriculture, the Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology, Igboora was saddled with the mandate of becoming a leading centre of…