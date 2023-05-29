Prioritise youth development through mechanised farming, quality education, Tinubu urged

As Nigerians await change of government, a concerned citizen, Ambassador Saidat Dauda, the Chief Executive Officer of Abisal Megatop Limited who also doubles as the Director of Abisal Foods Foundation, has called on the incoming President, the president – elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the need to invest hugely in youth development.

Ambassador Sadiat also maintained that our youth should be properly engaged with proper and adequate mechanized farming as to put an end to series of insecurity challenges battling with the country.

Speaking with journalists at the Headquaters of Abisal Megatop Limited located in Sukuru Village along Iyana Offa, Lagelu Local Government area of Ibadan,…