Stakeholders proffer solutions to food insecurity

Stakeholders in the agricultural value chain have used this year’s World Hunger Day Celebration to push for the recognition of farmers, especially the smallholder farmers, who form the largest percentage, by setting aside a day to celebrate National Farmers Day.

The Director General of the National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA), Professor Abdullahi Mustapha while speaking at a dinner organized for farmers, said the primary aim of the event is to use the commemoration of World Hunger Day to launch a ‘National Farmers Day’ as a campaign for the global south to showcase the role that agricultural biotechnology can play in ending hunger in our lifetime.

He said World Hunger…