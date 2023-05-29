The Ondo rapes and killings

NOTHING signposts a debased and dysfunctional society with a growing population in conflict with sanity more than the spate of acts of criminality in this country. While nothing justifies crimes, a nation-state reputed for multidimensional poverty among its people would naturally be expected to have its own fair share of criminals thrown up by the imperatives of economic survival. However, if it is conceded that some undisciplined and less than resilient citizens with low moral fibre could buckle under economic pressure and resort to desperate measures and precipitate actions in order to survive, how does anyone explain a grave anti-social conduct like sexual violence? Is that,…