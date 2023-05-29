Tinubu: His road to presidency

FOR the president-elect, Senator Bola Tinubu, it is an epochal day in his journey of life, as he becomes the seventh elected president of the country in 24 years of civil rule since 1999. The event marks the attainment of a life ambition that dates back almost four decades ago. Though his rise from a seeming obscurity to fame and glory was never devoid of twists and turns, Tinubu succeeded in meandering his way through tenacity of purpose, political brinkmanship, doggedness and guts.

It is, however, pertinent to note that he bears the cross of rekindling the hope of Nigerians for a new dawn after a dizzying season. Tinubu is not lost to those realities, as he has, in the last couple of…