Turkey’s President, Erdogan wins re-election after runoff

President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan has won the presidential election, extending his power into a third decade by defeating opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu in the runoff vote on Sunday.

Erdogan was declared the winner with 52.14% of the votes, with Kilicdaroglu getting 47.86%, according to the preliminary official results released by Turkey’s Supreme Election Council (YSK) on Sunday.

Speaking to thousands of his supporters outside the presidential complex in Ankara, Erdogan said that now was the time to “put aside all the debates and conflicts regarding the election period and unite around our national goals and dreams.

“We are not the only winners, the winner is Turkey….