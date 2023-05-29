Umo Eno takes oath of office, pledges to govern

The new governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Bassey Eno has pledged that he will govern the state beyond party lines as he is the state governor not of any party.

Eno made the pledge while taking the oath of office alongside his deputy, Senator Akon Eyakenyi at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium.

Eno was sworn in as the fifth democratically elected governor of Akwa Ibom by the State Chief Judge, Justice Ekaette Obot on Monday, May, 29.

Speaking during his inaugural speech, Governor Umo Eno promised a golden era for Akwa Ibom State, saying his government would usher in a new era of peace and security for the state.

Eno who called on the people to support his ARISE agenda to build…