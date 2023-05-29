Work with President Tinubu for progress, APC chieftain urges Nigerians

Nigerians have been called upon to support and work with the newly sworn-in President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for the progress and development of the country.

This is just as the Tinubu government has been charged to prioritise food security by encouraging farmers in the country.

The appeal was made on Monday by Otunba Yomi Akingbade, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State while reacting to the successful inauguration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Warri, the APC chieftain said: “The peaceful and successful inauguration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the sixteenth President of Nigeria on May…