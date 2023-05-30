Gov Adeleke threatens to seal stations hoarding petroleum products

Osun state Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke on Tuesday warned fuel dealers against hoarding petroleum products in the state saying, any fuel station found guilty of hoarding fuel to create artificial scarcity shall be sealed off and operators prosecuted for the crime of economic sabotage.

He, however, affirmed that “as from today, 30th May 2023, the Special Monitoring Team on fuel scarcity set up by his administration shall begin special monitoring of all the filling stations across the state in collaboration with law enforcement agencies and other stakeholders.”

The governor who handed down the warning in a statement by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed in Osogbo argued that…