How Nigeria loses $1.5bn annually to micronutrients deficiencies —Expert

THE Country Director, Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) Nigeria, Michael Ojo, has said that Nigeria loses 1.5 billion dollars in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) annually to micronutrient deficiencies.

This is just as he lamented that dietary inadequacies are one of the most pressing reasons for people experiencing multiple nutrient deficiencies and subsequent morbidity and mortality in Nigeria.

Speaking at the launch of Fisheries and Aquaculture Policy Brief with the theme ‘Transformation and Future of Aquatic Food Systems in Nigeria’, Ojo said that Nigeria is plagued by a double burden of malnutrition, as undernutrition exists alongside overweight, obesity, micronutrient…