Kano govt, SAA begin distribution of N100m worth of farm inputs to farmers

By Nurudeen Alimi

THE Kano State Agropastoral Project (KSADP) and Sasakawa Africa Association (SAA) has commenced the distribution of farm inputs to farmers across the 44 Local Governments Areas of the state as part of efforts to increase yield per ha, create wealth and income for farmers.

Speaking at the event recently, the Country Director of Sasakawa Africa Association, Dr. Godwin Atser, explained that SAA as a technical partner to the KSADP project would continue to support the government’s efforts to enhance agricultural productivity and competitiveness through increased access to inputs, extension service delivery, value addition and agribusiness development.

He said the week-long…