NLC, TUC write Sanwo-Olu over disobedience of court order, threaten strike

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and its counterpart, the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), have called on the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to respect the constitution of the country by obeying a court order and respecting the rights of workers in the transportation section in the state.

The labour unions warned that they will carry out a massive one-day warning strike across the state and may take further action on the matter if the governor refuses to heed the warning.

A letter jointly signed by the general secretaries of the two labour centres, Comrade Emma Ugboaja and Comrade Nuhu Toro,reads, “We wish to draw your attention to your government’s unacceptable…