Oyo lawmaker-elect, Makanjuola, seeks support for Makinde’s second term

Federal of a Representatives lawmaker-elect, Ojo Makanjuola, also known as Smarto, congratulated Governor Seyi Makinde on his formal inauguration as the Oyo state governor.

His congratulatory message contained a statement he issued and shared with the media on Tuesday following the successful inauguration for his second term in office.

In the statement, Makanjuola, who was elected into the Ogo-Oluwa/Surulere federal constituency, described Makinde as a governor with a milestone achievement and remarkable performance during his first term.