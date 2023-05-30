PEPC admits USA judgment on Tinubu’s $460,000 forfeiture in Obi’s petition

The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) sitting in Abuja, on Tuesday, admitted in evidence, a United States of America (USA) District Court judgment which reportedly indicted Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and ordered his forfeiture of $460,000 in drug-related offences.

The certified true copy of the judgment was tendered through the first witness called by Obi and his party, Labour Party (LP), Barrister Lawrence Uchechukwu Nnana Nwakaeti at the commencement of hearing of their joint petition against Tinubu’s election.

Led in evidence by Mr Jibrin Okutepa, (SAN), the witness tendered the Court’s judgment as part of requests by Obi and his Party to get Tinubu’s declaration as winner of…