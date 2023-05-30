Residents, motorists groan as petrol stations hoard fuel in Ekiti

In what could be described as a direct response to the pronouncement of President Bola Tinubu during his inaugural address on the fuel subsidy, marketers in Ekiti state have shut down their stations thereby creating a scarcity of petroleum products in the state.

Tribune Online observed on Tuesday that many of the fuel stations in the state capital that were hitherto dispensing fuel to customers did not open, while the few ones had long queues selling between N300 and N600 per litre.

As a result of this, many civil servants, residents and others were seen trekking to their place of work and business centres as only a few commercial motorists and motorcycles were available on the road.

The…