Security operatives, vigilance group rescue 3 kidnap victims in Kogi

Security operatives and a local vigilance group on Monday rescued three more victims of Thursday’s kidnap on the Lokoja-Abuja highway.

Among the three rescued victims, who are all indigenes of Imo, was a pregnant woman.

Mr Dauda Aliyu, Chairman of Kogi/Koto Local Government Area, confirmed this in a statement in Lokoja,

“The commendable display of collaboration between security forces and local vigilantes in the state resulted in the successful rescue of the three victims, who were abducted on the Lokoja-Abuja highway last Thursday.

“The security operatives, including the Police, Army, DSS, and NSCDC, had initially rescued 10 victims on Friday, as disclosed by retired Commodore Jerry…