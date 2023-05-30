Senate amends ICPC Act, slams 2 years jail term on false

The Senate has passed an amendment to the Act establishing the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) as it approved two years jail term for any person who sends false petitions to the Commission.

The amendment on Tuesday followed the consideration of a report by the Senate Committee on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes, chaired by Senator Suleiman Abdu Kwari (APC, Kaduna).

Key among the provisions is the amendment to section 25 of the Act, which slams two-year imprisonment with no option of fine on anyone whose petitions to the commission are found to be false or intended to mislead.

In the principal act, the offence of false petition attracts a fine…