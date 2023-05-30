The Plateau killings – Tribune Online

APPARENTLY, uneasy has been the calm in Plateau State since suspected Fulani herders launched a carnage on communities in Mangu Local Government Area of the state recently, cutting down hundreds of souls in cold blood. The terrorists launched attacks on several communities, including Fungzai and Kubwat, burning houses, destroying farmlands and killing more than 100 people. According to Solomon Maren, a member of the House of Representatives from Mangu/Bokkos Federal Constituency, 17 communities were affected in the pogrom. This was just as leaders of the affected communities accused the Federal Government and the security agencies of lacking the capacity and political will to defend…