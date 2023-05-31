AS Buhari hands over to the new president, Asiwaju Tinubu

Nigeria has had an unbroken democratic transition for 24 years with successive Presidents democratically elected. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Jagaban of Nigeria (and soon, Africa) and a former Governor of Lagos State, is the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The Ruling political party, All Progressives Congress has now attained 3 consecutive terms as the ruling party in Nigeria. PDP had only four but too much pride and mis-management of the nation’s resources saw it lose in 2015 to the APC and former President Buhari.

It has been a case of mixed feelings for Nigerians during the last 8 years of Buhari. Most Nigerians will attest to the fact that the year 2015 was the…