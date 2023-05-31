Civil society group backs Tinubu on fuel subsidy removal

The removal of fuel subsidy by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday received a boost from Civil Society Organisations and Professionals drawn from the various parts of the country, describing the development as ‘good riddance to bad rubbish.’

The group, at a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, stated that the Federal spends N1.243 trillion monthly as fuel subsidy, saying the economy will collapse if the regime is not ended.

The National Chairman of the group, Isah Abubakar, who was flanked by the General Secretary, Joe Moses, and other top executives, explained that petrol, otherwise known as PMS, was still sold at N600/litre across the country, despite the subsidy…