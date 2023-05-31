Edo Court remands two suspects over alleged trafficking  Separato

An Edo State High Court Sitting in Benin City, has remanded two suspects, Gift Etim Okon, 25, and Omokaro Happiness Valentine, 42, in Benin Correctional Centre for allegedly trafficking of young girls to Europe for prostitution and sexual exploitation.

The suspects were arraigned by National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking (NAPTIP), on a two-count charge of procuring and harboring under-age girls for prostitution and exploitation contrary to Section 13(2) (b) of the Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Enforcement and Administration Act, 2015.

NAPTIP counsel, Oburoh Victoria Okanigbuan told the Court that sometime in April 2023, the suspect procured twin sisters, Miss…