Foundation distributes 400 sanitary pads to students in Abuja

The Helpline Foundation for the Needy Abuja has distributed sanitary pads to more than 400 female students and donated them to the school dispensary.

Making the donation at Government Girls’ Science Secondary School, Kuje, Abuja, over the weekend, President of the Foundation, Dr. Jumai Ahmadu said that one menstrual hygiene kit containing an ample amount of pads each was distributed to the female students and proper education in commemoration this year’s world Menstrual Hygiene Day, usually celebrated on 28th May.

Represented by the Foundation’s Research Officer, Itodo Ojonoka Felicia, Ahmadu stated that the outing was to “promote menstrual health awareness, empower young students,…