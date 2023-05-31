Ghana’s famous author, Ama Ata Aidoo dies at 81

One of Africa’s most celebrated authors and playwrights, Ghanaian Ama Ata Aidoo, has died aged 81, the BBC reports.

In a statement, her family said “Our beloved relative and writer” passed away after a short illness, requesting privacy to allow them to grieve.

A renowned feminist, she honoured and illustrated the plight of African women in works like Changes, Our Sister Killjoy, and The Dilemma of a Ghost.

She resisted the “Western stereotype that the African woman is a downtrodden wretch.”

She also served as education minister in the early 1980s but resigned when she could not make education free.

Ata Aidoo, a professor at a university, received numerous literary honours, including…