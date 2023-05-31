Knock out poverty, land degradation with palm oil production – Solidaridad urges Kogi govt

Solidaridad, a Solution-Oriented Civil Society Organisation, has called on the Kogi Government to indulge in massive Palm oil production to do away with poverty and Land degradation in the State.

Kogi Multi-Stakeholder Platform Coordinator, Mr James Odiba made the call during a 1-DayBriefing/Meeting in Lokoja.

Odiba said that Palm oil today is the most revenue-generating Commodity than petroleum, and could turn around the fortune of a nation.

“Solidaridad is deliberately in Kogi to see how it could help smallholder farmers improve their standard of living through massive production of palm oil.

“We are today in three Local Government Areas of Kogi: Dekina, Ofu and Olamaboro working with…