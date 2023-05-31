NITDA, SMEDAN to institutionalise SMEs in Nigeria

THE National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and the Small and Medium Scale Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), have agreed to institutionalise the activities of the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the country.

The proposed agreement was revealed at a meeting between NITDA’s Director-General, Mr Kashifu Inuwa, and his SMEDAN counterpart, Mr Olawale Fasanya.

The meeting was held at NITDA’s corporate headquarters, Abuja.

According to Inuwa, institutionalising SME would serve as a catalyst for creating wealth and prosperity, adding that, “We have between 60-90 percent of our businesses under SMEs, but operating informally. How can we formalise…