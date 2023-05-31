Northern Elders Forum congratulates Tinubu, governors

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has congratulated President Ahmed Bola Tinubu and Vice President, Kashim Shettima on their inauguration on May 29th.

NEF noted that President Tinubu has made a number of key commitments and promises to Nigerians and expressed hope that he will honour them faithfully.

While congratulating returning and new State Governors, the Forum reminded them of the oaths they took, which must remain their guide in office until their last days.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Director, Publicity and Advocacy of NEF, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed.

The statement stated that the Forum reminded Tinubu of his promise to take insecurity, poverty and high-quality governance…