NSCDC arrests 7 workers of filling stations hoarding fuel in Osun  Separato

No fewer than seven filling stations workers had been arrested by the Officials of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in Osun State.

The spokesperson for the Command, Kehinde Adeleke who made this known in a statement made available on Wednesday evening, said those arrested were filling station attendants, managers and supervisors at different locations in Osogbo, Osun State.

According to her, they were nabbed for allegedly hoarding petrol and but refused to dispense the product.

She said, “they had fuel in their reservoir but refused to sell to members of the public, while queues were seen at their various filling stations. When asked why they refuse to sell fuel, most of them…