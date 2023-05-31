VIDEO: Portable turns G-Wagon to ‘distribution van’, shares food to people in Ogun

Controversial singer, Portable has demonstrated largesse by using his newly acquired G-Wagon to distribute food items to less privileges.

He shared the footage in a post via his Instagram account on Wednesday.

In the video, Portable was seen driving through communities and giving out packs of noodles, spaghetti, packaged oil, garri, rice, and other food items to people who trooped out to benefit from his generosity.

According to him, he was sent by God to help the people.

He captioned the clip; “ZAzuu God Sent IKA OF AFRICA 🌎 Dr ZEHNATION Many many inspiration.”

Credit: Instagram | portablebaeby

