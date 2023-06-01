Average price of 5kg cooking gas increases to N4,642.27 in April — NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has disclosed that the retail price of refilling a 5kg gas cylinder has soared by 0.69 per cent in April.

According to data released by the agency in May, the price increased from N4,610.48 recorded in March to N4,642.27 in April, 2023.

“The average retail price for refilling a 5kg Cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) increased by 0.69% on a month-on-month basis from N4,610.48 recorded in March 2023 to N4,642.27 in April 2023. On a year-on-year basis, this rose by 22.15% from N3,800.47 in April 2022.

According to the report, it costs N5,000 to refill a 5kg gas cylinder in Kwara state which made the highest average price for…