Etsu Nupe seeks prayers for political  leaders Separato

The Etsu Nupe and Chairman, Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, has called for prayers from Nigerians for the nation’s political leaders.

The Etsu Nupe made the appeal while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in his Wadata Palace, Bida, on Wednesday.

The foremost Monarch explained that the newly elected leaders needed the prayers of both Christian and Muslim faithful for God’s guidance and protection to enable them to discharge their duties actively and effectively.

According to Abubakar, with fervent and ceaseless prayers, God Almighty will guide them on the right path for the country to move forward with ease.

