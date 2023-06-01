Ex-Kwara Gov’s aide, Kaosarah Adeyi, lauds Abdulrazaq’s youth inclusion policy  Separato

Kaosarah Adeyi, a former aide to the Kwara State Governor, Abdul-rahmon Abdulrazaq, has described the governor’s successful inauguration for a second term in office as a testament of his youth inclusion policy and unwavering support from the people.

Adeyi, who served as a Special Assistant on Youth Engagement, lauded the governor’s priority for youth empowerment in the state.

According to the former SA, Abdulrazaq’s leadership style and the opportunity for her among others to represent the teeming youths of Kwara is an indication that the state is bound for greater developments during his second term.

Adeyi, while rolling out different developmental projects her office organised in…