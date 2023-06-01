Governor Bago appoints SSG, CoS, HoS, others

The Governor of Niger State, Hon. Mohammed Umar Bago has approved the appointment of Alhaji Abubakar Usman Gawu as the new Secretary to the Government of Niger State (SSG).

A statement issued by the Permanent Secretary, Government House, Hajiya Hauwa Isah Wali a copy of which was made available to the Nigerian Tribune on Thursday in Minna stated that the Governor has approved the appointments of Usman Abdullahi Gbatamangi as the new Chief of Staff to the Governor and Sadiq Yusuf as Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor while Engr. Abubakar Y. Salisu is the new Head of Service of Niger State.

According to the Permanent Secretary, “the State Governor has also approved the appointments of…