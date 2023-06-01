Joe Biden trips, falls at US Air Force graduation ceremony

President Joe Biden tripped and fell at the US Air Force graduation ceremony.

President Joe Biden stumbled while presenting diplomas to graduating Air Force Academy cadets in Colorado on Thursday.

The nation’s oldest president, who is running for a second term, slipped, fell to his knees, and then stood back up with the help of Air Force officials. This might raise questions about his age.

When he fell, Air Force personnel helped him up. The president had already temporarily lost his equilibrium in other instances, but this one caused him to fall.

Watch Video:

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari signs Almajiri commission bill, others hours to exit…