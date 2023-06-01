NPAN mourns Raymond Dokpesi’s death

The Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN), has mourned the death of the founding Chairman of Daar Communications Plc, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi.

NPAN, in a statement signed by its president, Kabiru Yusuf and executive secretary, Feyi Smith, said the nation had lost “a great pioneer, a patriot, an advocate of good governance and a free press.”

The NPAN also described as noteworthy the fact that Dokpesi was “very unassuming and a philanthropist who touched several lives, while also using the instrumentality of his media platform to give voice to the voiceless.”

Expressing great shock at the demise, the newspaper proprietors urged the Dokpesi family to be consoled by…