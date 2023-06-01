NSSEC to deploy digital pedagogy in secondary schools

THE National Senior Secondary Education Commission (NSSEC) has expressed its readiness to partner with the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy in facilitating the deployment of digital pedagogy in senior secondary schools in Nigeria.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the chairperson of the commission, Ambassador Nimota Akanbi, had recently met with the outgoing Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Ibrahim Pantami, in his office to seek out areas of collaboration towards the actualisation of the deployment of digital pedagogy in secondary schools across the country.

