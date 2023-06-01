Obi, Labour Party tenders INEC’s Form EC8A for Rivers, Benue, others

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi and his party on Thursday, tendered INEC form EC8A from six states to advance their petition challenging the declaration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the February 25 presidential election.

The presiding Justice of the five-member panel of Justices of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), Justice Haruna Tsammani admitted the INEC form EC8A from 23 local government areas of Benue state and were marked exhibit PC (1-23).

For Rivers state, the court admitted INEC form EC8A from 15 Local Government areas out of the 23 local governments Areas of the state and was…