Reps probe controversial launch of Nigeria Air

The House of Representatives on Thursday unveiled plans to probe the circumstances surrounding the launch of the national carrier, Nigeria Air initiated at the twilight of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Worries by the public outcry trailing the exercise, the lawmakers demanded relevant documents such as all Private, Public Partnership (PPP) agreements reached and signed with Ethiopian Airlines on the project and all PPP agreements reached and signed with other parties with stakes in Nigeria Air as well as all documents, permits and receipts relevant to the subject matter.

The House also requested documents on full disclosure of the ownership structure of Nigeria Air…